Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers (KPCB) partners with the brightest entrepreneurs to turn disruptive ideas into world-changing businesses. The firm has helped build and accelerate growth at pioneering companies like Amazon, Google, Nest, Twitter, Uber, and Mandiant. KPCB offers entrepreneurs years of operating experience, puts them at the center of an influential network, and accelerates their companies from success to significance.
Previous Internet Trends Reports
Updates
We publish the Internet Trends report on an annual basis, but on occasion will highlight new insights. We will post any updates, revisions, or clarifications here.